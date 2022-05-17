OPEN APP
Venus Pipes IPO: After closure of three days bidding of the public issue worth 165.42 crore, all focus has now shifted on Venus Pipes IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 19th May 2022. Meanwhile, shares of Venus Pipes are available at a premium of 20 in grey market today. They said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP has remained steady this week.

According to market observers Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 20, which is unchanged from its Monday GMP of 20. They said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP has been oscillating in between 40 to 20 range for last one week in grey market. They went on to add that lowering of Venus Pipes IPO in grey market premium can be attributed to the negative stock market sentiments, which is still persisting.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is 20, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would happen around 346 ( 326 + 20), which is around 6 per cent higher from its price band of 310 to 326 per equity share.

So, Venus Pipes IPO GMP indicates that the public issue will have a 'moderate listing.'

Venus Pipes IPO allotment links

After announcement of share allocation, bidders will be able to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Most likely Venus Pipes IPO listing date is 24th may 2022 and it is proposed to list on both NSE and BSE.

