Venus Pipes IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

According to market observers Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹20, which is unchanged from its Monday GMP of ₹20. They said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP has been oscillating in between ₹40 to ₹20 range for last one week in grey market. They went on to add that lowering of Venus Pipes IPO in grey market premium can be attributed to the negative stock market sentiments, which is still persisting.

