Venus Pipes IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing

Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹45. They said that secondary market was closed for last two days and hence there is no change in Venus Pipes IPO for last two days. However, they said that Saturday morning available Venus Pipes IPO GMP was ₹17 up from Friday evening grey market premium of the public offer. They went on to add that Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is ₹45, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would be around ₹371 ( ₹326 + ₹45), which is around 14 per cent higher from its price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share.

