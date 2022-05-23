Venus Pipes IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing

Venus Pipes IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing3 min read . 06:56 AM IST
- Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is ₹45, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would be around ₹371, believe market observers
Venus Pipes IPO listing: After finalisation of share allocation, Venus Pipes IPO (Initial Public Offering) is all set to hit Dalal Street as most likely Venus Pipes IPO listing date is 24th May 2022. According to stock market experts, Venus Pipes IPO may have a positive listing as the company managed to post stable growth in recent years. While allottees and market observers are busy calculating possible listing premium from the public issue worth ₹165.42 crore, grey market is also signaling about the listing gain one can expect from the IPO. According to market observers, shares of Venus Pipes are available at a premium of ₹45 in grey market today.
Venus Pipes IPO GMP today
Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹45. They said that secondary market was closed for last two days and hence there is no change in Venus Pipes IPO for last two days. However, they said that Saturday morning available Venus Pipes IPO GMP was ₹17 up from Friday evening grey market premium of the public offer. They went on to add that Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is ₹45, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would be around ₹371 ( ₹326 + ₹45), which is around 14 per cent higher from its price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share.
Experts predict positive listing
Meanwhile, stock market experts have also predicted 'positive' listing of Venus Pipes IPO. They said that the company has managed to report stable growth is recent years and it is likely to give at least 5 per cent listing premium to the allottees. However, they also maintained that much would depend upon the mood of the market on listing date. They said that in bulls case Venus Pipes IPO listing premium may go further up from the given expectations.
Speaking on Venus Pipes IPO listing, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Apart from selling steel tubes and pipes, Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited is involved in exports also. The company has posted stable growth in past years and it’s margin is also improving year by year. Although, the market sentiments are negative these days, Venus Pipes IPO may list at a premium of at least 4-5 percent. However, much would depend upon the kind of market opening Dalal Street witnesses on the listing date. In case of positive opening, Venus Pipes share listing may take place at little higher or may in double digit percentage premium."
On Venus Pipes IPO listing price prediction, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "The company has business in both domestic and global merchandise. It has managed to report sustainable business growth in recent years and its margin pressure is also coming down year after year. So, fundamentals of the company is quite strong and it may have a positive listing irrespective of the secondary market mood."
