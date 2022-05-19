Venus Pipes IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

Venus Pipes IPO: Share allocation of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Venus Pipes IPO allotment date is 19th May 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹165.42 crore would be able to check their application status online once the finalisation of share allotment is announced. Bidders can check Venus Pipes share allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of Venus Pipes IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFin Technologies Limited.

