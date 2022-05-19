Venus Pipes IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

Venus Pipes IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status2 min read . 06:47 AM IST
- Venus Pipes IPO share allotment: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFin Tech website
Venus Pipes IPO: Share allocation of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Venus Pipes IPO allotment date is 19th May 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹165.42 crore would be able to check their application status online once the finalisation of share allotment is announced. Bidders can check Venus Pipes share allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of Venus Pipes IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFin Technologies Limited.
Links to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status
As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFin Tech website. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their allotment status online.
Venus Pipes IPO allotment status check BSE
To check Venus Pipes IP allotment status online, bidders can login at direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select LIC IPO;
3] Enter your Venus Pipes IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Venus Pipes IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
How to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status on KFintech website
Those who want to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status on official registrar's website, they can login at the above given direct KFintech link and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;
2] Click at Venus Pipes IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter Venus Pipes IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Venus Pipes IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.