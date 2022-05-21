Venus Pipes IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of share listing

According to market observers, Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is around ₹20 higher from its yesterday evening's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25. They said that such a sharp rise in Venus Pipes IPO GMP can be attributed to the sharp upside moves in secondary market on Friday. They said that after remaining under the sell-off heat for almost a weak, grey market has responded strongly after the trend reversal on Dalal Street. Following weakness in stock market, grey market premium of the public issue had went down up to ₹23 but it has gained its ground at a faster rate than expected by market observers.

