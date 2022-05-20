Venus Pipes IPO: What GMP indicates after finalisation of share allotment

Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28, which is ₹17 lower from its Thursday evening grey market premium of ₹45. They said that following the topsy-turvy secondary markets, grey market had become highly volatile in regard to Venus Pipes IPO on Thursday. However, they maintained that Venus Pipes IPO GMP has remained around ₹25 to ₹30 for last few sessions that indicates that any change in the grey market mood can be expected only when there is fresh upside breakout or any further breakdown in key benchmark indices.

