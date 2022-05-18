Venus Pipes IPO: After three days bidding of the public issue, focus has now shifted towards the announcement of share allocation date as most likely Venus Pipes IPO allotment date is 19th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. However, bidders will be able to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status online only after the finalisation of share allocation. Meanwhile, after the trend reversal in secondary markets, grey market has gone slightly bullish on Venus Pipes IPO. As per the market observers, Venus Pipes share price is quoting at ₹30 premium in grey market today.

Venus Pipes IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, which is ₹5 higher from yesterday evening's grey market premium of ₹25. They said that such rise in grey market sentiment can be attributed to the pull back rally witnessed on Tuesday session. Observers went on to add that much will depend on secondary market sentiments. If the pull back rally continues then there can some more upside expected in Venus Pipes IPO GMP.

What this GMP mean?

market observers said that Venus Pipes IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting that Venus Pipes IPO listing would be around ₹356 ( ₹326 + ₹30), which is around 9 per cent higher from its price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share.

So, grey market is trying to indicate that in case of trend reversal at secondary market, Venus Pipes IPO may have a positive listing and bidders can expect moderate premium on the listing date.

Direct links to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status

Bidders can login at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of the IPO and check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status online. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Ltd. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online.

Venus Pipes IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Venus Pipes IPO;

3] Enter your Venus Pipes IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Venus Pipes IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Venus Pipes IPO allotment status check KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at Venus Pipes IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Venus Pipes IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Venus Pipes IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.