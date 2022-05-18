Venus Pipes IPO: What GMP signals, how to check share allotment status

Venus Pipes IPO: After three days bidding of the public issue, focus has now shifted towards the announcement of share allocation date as most likely Venus Pipes IPO allotment date is 19th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. However, bidders will be able to check Venus Pipes IPO allotment status online only after the finalisation of share allocation. Meanwhile, after the trend reversal in secondary markets, grey market has gone slightly bullish on Venus Pipes IPO. As per the market observers, Venus Pipes share price is quoting at ₹30 premium in grey market today.

