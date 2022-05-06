Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO: The price band of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited has been announced today. The company has fixed Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO price band at ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹165.42 crore is going to hit primary market on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The company is offloading 5,074,100 shares of the company to generate ₹165.42 crore through fresh issue. As per Red herring Prospectus of Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO, bidding for anchor investors will begin on 10th May 2022.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited has said that they will use these ₹165.42 crore for for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion and backward integration for manufacturing of hollow pipes. In short, company will use the money to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Here we list out important Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO details:

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO subscription: Issue will open on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO GMP: Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO Limited are yet to make debut in grey market. Hence, Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO GMP today is not available.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹165.42 crore from its public offer.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lot and one lot will comprise 46 shares of the company.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO limit: One applicant can apply for minimum 1 lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply from 1-13 lots, a bidder will require minimum ₹14,996 to apply for the IPO whereas one bidder can't invest more than ₹1,94,998 in this IPO.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is expected on 19th May 2022.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO listing: Listing of shares is proposed on BSE and NSE and most likely listing date is 24th May 2022.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO lead managers: SMC Capitals is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

- Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public issue.