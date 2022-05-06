Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO price band announced. Subscription date, other details

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO: The price band of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited has been announced today. The company has fixed Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO price band at ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹165.42 crore is going to hit primary market on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The company is offloading 5,074,100 shares of the company to generate ₹165.42 crore through fresh issue. As per Red herring Prospectus of Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO, bidding for anchor investors will begin on 10th May 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}