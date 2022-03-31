The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 1.31 times on the second day of the offer on Wednesday. Veranda Learning IPO had opened for subscription on 29th March 2022 and will conclude today. The price range for the offer is ₹130-137 per share and the company aims to raise ₹200 crore from its public offer.

As of 11 am on the final day of the issue, the IPO has been oversubscribed 1.47 times with retail investors category booked 7.8x and NIIs over 1x while QIBs 0.3x, BSE data showed.

“Though Veranda has a diversified course offerings and delivery channels, a professionally qualified human capital and strong brand presence, its business operations with losses raise concerns. The IPO is aggressively priced and hardly leaves anything meaningful on the table for investors in the medium term perspective," said analysts at Reliance Securities.

The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

“Veranda Learning has presence in test preparation market and intends to have services for the K-12 segment in future. Having commenced its operations in Dec. 2020, the company is in growth phase. Currently the company is loss making and is forecasted to remain loss making in the medium term," said Choice India.

The tentative date for share allotment is expected on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of its stock market debut is 7th April 2022.

