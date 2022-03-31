The tentative date for share allotment is expected on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of its stock market debut is 7th April 2022.

