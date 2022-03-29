10] Veranda Learning IPO Apply or not: Giving review on Veranda Learning IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Veranda is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats. The company has initiated its operations in December, 2020 only and hence there’s not much track record to assess. The company posted a loss of ₹18.2 crores vs revenue of ₹15.6 crores only in 6MFY22. The sector is evolving and highly competitive with big players having capability to burn cash. The asking price at almost 25x Price/Sales for a loss making company with a low track record seems expensive. The primary market sentiments is subdued and recent loss making companies have not been able to make big impact on its debut on the bourses."

