Veranda Learning IPO GMP: Shares of Veranda Learning are yet to make its debut in grey market. Hence, Veranda Learning IPO grey market premium is not available today
Veranda Learning IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 31st March 2022. Price band of the book built issue of face value ₹10 per equity share has been fixed at ₹130 to ₹137 per share. The coaching service company plans to raise ₹200 crore from its public issue. According to market observers, Veranda Learning IPO GMP (grey market premium) is not available as the stock is yet to make its debut in the grey market.
1] Veranda Learning IPO GMP: Shares of Veranda Learning are yet to make its debut in grey market. Hence, Veranda Learning IPO grey market premium is not available today.
2] Veranda Learning IPO price: Online and offline coaching company has fixed Veranda Learning IPO price band at ₹130 to ₹137 per share.
3] Veranda Learning IPO date: Issue opens for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 31st March 2022.
4] Veranda Learning IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹200 crore from this public issue.
5] Veranda Learning IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allotment of Veranda Learning shares is 5th April 2022.
6] Veranda Learning IPO listing: Shares of the coaching company will be listed on both NSE and BSE and tentative Veranda Learning IPO listing date is 7th April 2022.
7] Veranda Learning IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots. One lot will comprise 100 company shares and one bidder can bid for maximum 14 lots.
8] Veranda Learning IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots, minimum amount required to apply for the IPO is ₹13,700 ( ₹137 x 100) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,91,800 [( ₹137 x 100) x 14].
9] Veranda Learning IPO registrar: KFintech Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.
10] Veranda Learning IPO Apply or not: Giving review on Veranda Learning IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Veranda is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats. The company has initiated its operations in December, 2020 only and hence there’s not much track record to assess. The company posted a loss of ₹18.2 crores vs revenue of ₹15.6 crores only in 6MFY22. The sector is evolving and highly competitive with big players having capability to burn cash. The asking price at almost 25x Price/Sales for a loss making company with a low track record seems expensive. The primary market sentiments is subdued and recent loss making companies have not been able to make big impact on its debut on the bourses."
