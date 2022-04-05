OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Veranda Learning IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer. The 200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE. The public issue had a price range of 130-137 a share.

The finalization for share allotment of Veranda Learning is likely on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website here or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited here

Once allotted, the credit of the shares to the bidders' demat account is expected to happen on April 6, 2022. Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of its stock market debut is this week on Thursday, 7th April 2022.

The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 10.76 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 3.87 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.02 times, as per data by the exchanges.

The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

