The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer. The ₹200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE. The public issue had a price range of ₹130-137 a share.

The finalization for share allotment of Veranda Learning is likely on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website here or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited here.

The finalization for share allotment of Veranda Learning is likely on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website here or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited here.

Once allotted, the credit of the shares to the bidders' demat account is expected to happen on April 6, 2022. Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of its stock market debut is this week on Thursday, 7th April 2022.

The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

