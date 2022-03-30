Veranda Learning IPO: Subscription status, what brokerages say and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Veranda Learning IPO: After day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.74 times while its retail portion has been subscribed 4.15 times
Veranda Learning IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription on 29th March 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 31st March 2022. After day one of subscription, the public issue has been subscribed 0.74 times while its retail portion has been subscribed 4.15 times. On tepid response by investors to the public offer, brokerage houses said that IPO is aggressively priced and hardly leaves anything meaningful on the table for investors.
As per Reliance Securities report on Veranda Learning IPO, "On FY22 annualized financials, the IPO is at 25x market cap/sales for a loss-making company with a low track which looks expensive. Though Veranda has a diversified course offerings and delivery channels, a professionally qualified human capital and strong brand presence, its business operations with losses raise concerns. The IPO is aggressively priced and hardly leaves anything meaningful on the table for investors in the medium term perspective."
Speaking on Veranda Learning IPO valuations; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Considering the FY21/FY22 (annualized) revenue of Rs.25.40 mn/Rs.164.63 mn on a post issue basis, the company is going to list at a MCap/Sales of 300.84x/24.71x respectively with a market cap of Rs.7,641 mn. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the company." He said that the company is a loss making company with negative operating cash flows and is available at expensive valuation on an absolute basis.
Choice India research report on the public issue says, "K-12 education is over 40 per cent of the total edu-tech market in India. This is followed by test preparation and online certification. VLS has presence in test preparation market and intends to have services for the K-12 segment in future. Having commenced its operations in Dec. 2020, the company is in growth phase. Currently the company is loss making and is forecasted to remain loss making in the medium term."
Veranda Learning IPO other details
1] Veranda Learning IPO GMP: Veranda Learning shares are still not available for trade in grey market. Hence, Veranda Learning IPO GMP (grey market premium) is not available today.
2] Veranda Learning IPO price: Company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹130 to ₹137 per equity share.
3] Veranda Learning IPO size: Education solution company aims to raise ₹200 crore from its public offer.
4] Veranda Learning IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment is expected on 5th April 2022. Bidders are advised to check their IPO status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited.
5] Veranda Learning IPO listing: Shares of Veranda Learning will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the tentative date of share listing is 7th April 2022.
