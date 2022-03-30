Veranda Learning IPO: Subscription status, what brokerages say and other details

Speaking on Veranda Learning IPO valuations; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Considering the FY21/FY22 (annualized) revenue of Rs.25.40 mn/Rs.164.63 mn on a post issue basis, the company is going to list at a MCap/Sales of 300.84x/24.71x respectively with a market cap of Rs.7,641 mn. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the company." He said that the company is a loss making company with negative operating cash flows and is available at expensive valuation on an absolute basis.