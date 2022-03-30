This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Day 2, data given by NSE showed that Veranda IPO received cumulative bids of 1,54,39,800 equity shares against the offered size of 1,17,88,365 equity shares - representing a subscription of 1.31 times.
Chennai-based learning solutions provider, Veranda Learning Solutions-led initial public offering (IPO) is fully subscribed on the second day of the issue. The IPO size aggregated to ₹200 crore with a price band of ₹130 to ₹137 apiece.
Retail investors were major drivers of this IPO as the portion reserved for this category got oversubscribed by 7 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors also were fully subscribed by 1.06 times. On the contrary, the portion kept for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed by only 28%.
The IPO which was launched on March 29, will be available for subscription till tomorrow (March 31).
Under the issue, 75% of the portion is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while 15% of the size is kept for non-institutional investors (NII), and the remaining 10% for retail investors. The bidding lot will be 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Systematix Corporate Services is acting as the book running lead manager (BLRM) of the issue.
Post IPO, Veranda plans to utilise proceeds of ₹60 crore for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, while nearly ₹25.12 crore is planned to be utilised for payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka or repayment of a bridge loan availed specifically for this acquisition. Proceeds of ₹50 crore are aimed for growth initiatives by the company, meanwhile, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes as well.
Veranda will be listed on BSE and NSE after its public offer.
