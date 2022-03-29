From the total IPO size, Veranda plans to utilise proceeds of ₹60 crore for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, while nearly ₹25.12 crore is planned to be utilised for payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka or repayment of a bridge loan availed specifically for this acquisition. Proceeds of ₹50 crore are aimed for growth initiatives by the company, meanwhile, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes as well.