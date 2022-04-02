Veranda Learning IPO: Subscription status, allotment date, how to check status

Veranda Learning IPO: Subscription status, allotment date, how to check status2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Veranda Learning IPO allotment date: Applicants are advised to check their application status online after announcement of share allotment
Veranda Learning Solutions IPO: Subscription for the public issue worth ₹200 crore ended on 31st March 2022 and those who have applied for the IPO are eagerly waiting for Veranda Learning IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 5th April 2022. After 3 days of bidding, the initial issue got subscribed 3.53 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 10.76 times.
So, those who have applied for Veranda Learning Solutions IPO are advised to check their application status online after announcement of share allotment. They can check Veranda Learning IPO allotment status online be either logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the Veranda Learning Solutions IPO is KFintech Private Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.
Veranda Learning IPO: Direct links to check allotment status online
As mentioned above, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website — masserv.com. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link of KFintech — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check one's IPO application status online.
Veranda Learning IPO allotment status check at BSE
1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Veranda Learning Solutions IPO;
3] Enter your Veranda Learning IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Veranda Learning IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Veranda Learning IPO allotment status check at KFintech
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select Veranda Learning IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter Veranda Learning IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Veranda Learning Solutions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
