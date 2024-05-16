Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Veritaas Advertising IPO share allotment has been finalised today. Check status on Mas Services Limited portal. Subscription status 621.62 times. Refund for unallocated shares to start. Listing on May 21 on NSE SME.
Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment date: Veritaas Advertising IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Limited. Veritaas Advertising IPO subscription status 621.62 times on the third day. Veritaas Advertising IPO bidding began on Monday, May 13, and closed on Wednesday, May 15.
