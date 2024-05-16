Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment date: Veritaas Advertising IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Limited. Veritaas Advertising IPO subscription status 621.62 times on the third day. Veritaas Advertising IPO bidding began on Monday, May 13, and closed on Wednesday, May 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis of allotment allows investors to determine whether and how many shares they have been allocated. The number of shares allotted is also shown on the IPO allotment status. The corporation has started the refund procedure for applicants who were not allocated shares, which would have commenced today. Those who have been offered shares will receive them in demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Friday, May 17. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start tomorrow.

Veritaas Advertising IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, May 21 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Veritaas Advertising IPO, you can check your Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Limited. You can check the Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1 To visit the allotment checking page, please click the link given- https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2 Once investors get to MAS Services' initial allotment status page, they have two choices. They can ask about the IPO allotment status using either the Application Number or the DP ID and Client ID combined.

To search by application number, click the "Search on Application No." hyperlink. This will take you to a new page, where you may input the application number into the provided field.

◦ Please enter the application number exactly as it appears.

◦ Type in the 6-digit Captcha code.

◦ Click the "Submit" button.

◦ The allocation status is presented on the screen, along with the number of shares allocated.

To search by DP-ID, click one of the "Search on DP-id/Client id" buttons. This will take you to a new page where you may input the Client ID and DP ID in that order into the two boxes provided.

◦ Type in the DP-ID.

◦ Enter the Client-ID here.

◦ Enter the six-digit Captcha Code here.

◦ Press the "Submit" button.

◦ Allotment status will show on the screen, along with the quantity of shares allotted.

Veritaas Advertising IPO details Veritaas Advertising IPO, which is worth about ₹8.48 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 744,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company will use the net proceeds of the issue to finance the capital expenditure for the establishment of new police booths in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Delhi; the capital expenditure for the establishment of traffic signal point displays in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune via Pole Kiosks; and general corporate purposes.

The Veritaas Advertising IPO's book running lead manager is Horizon Management Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Mas Services Limited. The Veritaas Advertising IPO is being market-made by Horizon Financial Consultants.

Veritaas Advertising IPO GMP today Veritaas Advertising IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +110. This indicates Veritaas Advertising share price were trading at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the Veritaas Advertising IPO expected listing price is ₹224 per, which is 96.49% more than the IPO price of ₹114.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

