Veritaas Advertising IPO: Issue booked over 8 times on day 1 so far, retail portion sees huge demand. Check GMP
Veritaas Advertising IPO worth ₹8.48 crore consists of a fresh issue of 744,000 equity shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. Veritaas Advertising IPO GMP is +100 today, with expected listing price of ₹214 per share.
Veritaas Advertising IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 13), and will end on Wednesday, May 15. The advertising agency's initial public offering's price band has been set in the range of ₹109 to ₹114 apiece. Veritaas Advertising IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. Investors may bid for a minimum of 1200 shares or multiples thereof.
