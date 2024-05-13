Veritaas Advertising IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 13), and will end on Wednesday, May 15. The advertising agency's initial public offering's price band has been set in the range of ₹109 to ₹114 apiece. Veritaas Advertising IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. Investors may bid for a minimum of 1200 shares or multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The equity shares are allocated as follows: Market Makers are allocated up to 37,200 equity shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) up to 1,06,800 shares, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) up to 2,48,400 equity shares, and QIB Anchor Portion up to 1,74,000 equity shares.

As a fully integrated advertising firm, the company offers 360-degree services across several platforms. As one of the few media businesses that owns marketing and advertising agencies, the company has advertising space in West Bengal, Guwahati, and Shillong. The organisation also operates in Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. The company runs and advertises on outdoor hoardings and police booths, reducing their dependency on third parties and enabling them to deliver integrated services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's listed peers include Crayons Advertising Ltd (P/E of 24.74) and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd (P/E of 11.41).

In FY23, the firm generated ₹786.75 lakhs in sales, ₹104.96 lakhs in EBITDA, and ₹43.89 lakhs in PAT. Up to February 10th, 24, the firm made ₹903.97 lakhs in sales, ₹258.68 lakhs in EBITDA, and ₹156.79 lakhs in PAT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tentatively, the Veritaas Advertising IPO basis of allocation of shares will be concluded on Thursday, May 16, and the business will commence refunds on Friday, May 17, with the shares being credited to allottees' demat accounts on Friday. Veritaas Advertising's IPO shares are expected to be launched on NSE SME on Tuesday, May 21.

Veritaas Advertising IPO subscription status Veritaas Advertising IPO subscription status is 8.87 times, on day 1, so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retail portion was subscribed 17.36 times, and NII portion was booked 3.89 times.

The company has received bids for 47,28,000 shares against 5,32,800 shares on offer, at 14:15 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Veritaas Advertising IPO details Veritaas Advertising IPO, which is worth about ₹8.48 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 744,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will use the net proceeds of the issue to finance the capital expenditure for the establishment of new police booths in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Delhi; the capital expenditure for the establishment of traffic signal point displays in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune via Pole Kiosks; and general corporate purposes.

The Veritaas Advertising IPO's book running lead manager is Horizon Management Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Mas Services Limited. The Veritaas Advertising IPO is being market-made by Horizon Financial Consultants.

Veritaas Advertising IPO GMP today Veritaas Advertising IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +100. This indicates Veritaas Advertising share price were trading at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the expected listing price for Veritaas Advertising shares is ₹214 per, which is 87.72% more than the IPO price of ₹114.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!