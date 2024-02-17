 Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status out. GMP, how to check allotment status? | Mint
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status out. GMP, how to check allotment status?

 Asit Manohar

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹132 in the grey market today, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 132 in the grey market today, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited.

Meanwhile, after the finalization of share allocation, the grey market sentiment has remained strong regarding the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited are available at a premium of 132 in the grey market today.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP today

As per the stock market observers, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 132, which is 8 higher than Friday's GMP of 124. They said that the strong response by the primary market investors and positive sentiments on Dalal Street could be the possible reason for the rise in Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP today.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status links

As mentioned above, applicants can check Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status online on BSE or on the KFin Tech site. However, for convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status online.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status BSE

To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status KFin Tech

To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 08:53 AM IST
