Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment to be out soon; GMP rises, steps to check Vibhor Steel IPO allotment status
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO is expected to have a strong listing, with a grey market premium of +130.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status: Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, February 16). The investors who applied for Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO can check the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 13, and closed on Thursday, February 15.
