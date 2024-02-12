Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, the manufacturer of steel pipes and tubes, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹72.17 crore and will open for public subscription till February 15.

Founded in 2003, Vibhor Steel Tubes is a manufacturer and exporter of steel pipes and tubes to various heavy engineering industries in India.

Ahead of the IPO opening, let us check key things to know about Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO:

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: 10 things to know Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Date: The bidding for Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opens on Tuesday, February 13, and will close on Thursday, February 15.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Allotment, Listing: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on February 16. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as on February 20.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Details: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO size is ₹72.17 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Price Band: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO price band has been fixed at ₹141 to ₹151 per share.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Lot Size: The minimum lot size for the IPO application is 99 shares. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,949.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Objective: The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Reservation: In the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, up to 50% of the net offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35% for Retail Investors and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO BRLM: Khambatta Securities Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd is the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO registrar.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹130 per share. This indicates that Vibhor Steel Tubes shares are trading at a premium of 86.09% to the issue price at ₹281 apiece in the grey market.

About Vibhor Steel Tubes Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of Mild Steel / Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils. It is a 2 decades old manufacturer, exporter and supplier of steel pipes and tubes to various heavy engineering industries in India.

The company's topline and bottomline has seen a decent growth for the reported period. Its revenue increased to ₹1,114.38 crore in FY23 from ₹818.48 crore in FY22. Revenue for the period ended September 2023 was at ₹531.24 crore.

Net profit of the company in FY23 rose to ₹21.07 crore from ₹11.33 crore in FY22. Bottomline for the period April-September 2023 was at ₹8.52 crore.

