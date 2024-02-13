Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO fully booked on day 1 of bidding led by retail, NIIs; check GMP
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status is 14.16 times, at 13:48 IST, as per BSE data. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO expected listing price was ₹271 apiece, which is 79.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹151.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription has begun today, Tuesday, February 13, and will end on Thursday, February 15. The Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO received an enthusiastic response from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs), and within an hour of opening, it was fully booked. Vibhor Steel IPO subscription status is 14.16 times, at 13:48 IST, as per BSE data.
