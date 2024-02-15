Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO day 3: GMP, review to subscription status — apply or not as bidding ends today?
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP: Shares of the steel pipe maker company are available at a premium of ₹122 in the grey market today, say market observers
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) is going to end today. So, the primary market investors have just one day in hand to apply for the book build issue. As per the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status, investors have given a strong response to the public issue and this is expected to rise further as the stock market mood has also gone bullish after a strong recovery on Wednesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started