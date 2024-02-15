Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) is going to end today. So, the primary market investors have just one day in hand to apply for the book build issue. As per the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status, investors have given a strong response to the public issue and this is expected to rise further as the stock market mood has also gone bullish after a strong recovery on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the stock market observers, the grey market is still giving strong signals regarding the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO. They said that grey market premium of the book build issue has risen after correcting on Tuesday

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP today The stock market observers said that Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹122, which signals more than 80 percent listing premium for the investors. They said that Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO has been commanding robust sentiment in the grey market because it has received a strong response from investors and the secondary market mood is also looking bullish after trend reversal on Wednesday.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status After two days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 101.42 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 90.28 times. The employees' portion of the book build issue got booked 78.93 times, the NII portion got subscribed 252.20 times and the QIB segment of the public offer got subscribed 8.52 times.

By 10:45 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue has been booked 126.03 times while its retail portion has been subscribed 107.60 times. The NII portion of the book build issue has been subscribed 326.44 times while the QIB segment has been filled 8.66 times.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO review On whether one should apply to the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "In the first two days of bidding, the public issue has received a strong response from investors as it is offered at an attractive valuations. The issue has been offered at a PE multiple of around 10 to 11 while the PE of its peers is in the range of 30-35. This means investors of the book build issue may expect to the tune of a 50 percent listing gain. Hence, one should apply for the listing gain at least."

Giving 'subscribe for the listing gain' tag to the public issue, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "We believe Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO allows investors to invest in a prominent steel pipes manufacturer and exporter which has a rich history spanning over two decades. The key strength of the company comes from its association with Jindal Pipes enjoying a long-standing relationship with Jindal under the brand of Jindal Star. Along with this rationale capacity expansion gives long-term visibility in terms of long term. Vibhor has strategic plants located near the ports helping them to focus more on export business in the future. By looking at the financials the company has shown a strong growth in FY2022 and FY 2023 with 60.2%/36.1% in revenue from operations and substantial growth in net Profit FY 2022 and FY 2023 with 1546%/85.9%."

"On valuation parse at the upper band of Rs.151/-, the issue is asking for a Market Cap of Rs.286/- Cr. Based on annualized FY 2024 earnings and fully diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the company is asking a P/E of 16.8x which seems very reasonably priced by looking at its revenue and profit growth and even by comparison to its peers which are trading in the range of 30-40x on an average. There is good room for listing gains due to the valuation gap between listed peers and Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. We believe the company's exclusive supply arrangement with Jindal Pipes Ltd under the renowned brand "Jindal Star" has heartened its position in the market along with a diverse product portfolio serving the needs of all sectors. Hence, considering all the parameters, we are recommending investors to "SUBSCRIBE" the issue for listing prospective only," the Mehta Equities expert said.

