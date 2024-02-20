Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO may double allottees' money on listing date, say experts

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited will be listed on the BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals. As per the information available on the BSE website, the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing date has been fixed on 20th February 2024 i.e. today. Vibhor Steel Tubes listing will take place in a special pre-open session on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the equity shares of VIBHOR STEEL TUBES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," the BSE notice says.

According to the stock market experts, Vibhor Steel Tubes shares may have a dream debut on Dalal Steet. They said that the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors and a strong secondary market mood is also conducive to extending that bullish sentiment regarding the Vibhor Steel Tubes listing. They said that Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allottees may expect up to 85 percent listing gain as Vibhor Steel Tubes shares may list in the ₹260 to ₹280 per share range. However, they expected a sharp upside post-listing and predicted that an allottee's money may get doubled on the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing date. They advised the short-term allottees to allow the stock to settle down after listing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the grey market is also signaling a strong Vibhor Steel Tubes share listing. According to stock market observers, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹142, which means the grey market is signaling that Vibhor Steel Tubes share price may open at around ₹293 ( ₹151 + ₹142) per share level.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing price prediction Expecting a strong debut of Vibhor Steel Tubes shares, VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered RA and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today said, “Vibhor Steel Tubes, a partner of Jindal Steel, witnessed its EPS record a 2X jump year-on-year, while its P/E ratio stood at 10.17, lower than its peers. Besides this, the metal sector displays lucrative prospects following the interim budget push for infrastructure, making it conducive for players like VT. As a result, its IPO has garnered attention from all major investor categories. Judging by the favorable triggers, its IPO is anticipated to record a positive listing at a strong premium."

Speaking on Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd (VSTL). IPO received a strong 320x oversubscription, and we expect a positive listing for the issue when it lists on the bourses on Tuesday. We expect the stock to record at a premium of around 86% to the issue price of ₹151 per share." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger IPO in the making? Expecting a stellar listing of Vibhor Steel Tubes shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Looking at the small size of the public issue and the kind of response it received from the primary market investors, I am expecting a dream debut for Vibhor Steel Tubes shares. However, I believe that appetite for the Vibhor Steel Tubes shares can be expected post-listing as well. So, those who have invested with a short-term perspective are advised to allow the stock to stock down and then book profit."

Arun Kejriwal said that the small size, listing in the trade-to-trade segment, and 5 percent circuit band are expected to make this stock one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks post-listing and the stock may touch ₹300 per share level post-listing. So, short-term investors may get double of their money on the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

