Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details in 10 points. Apply or not?
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹132 in the grey market today, say market observers
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited has opened today and will remain open till 15th February 2024. The steel pipe maker company has fixed the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO price band at ₹141 to ₹151 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE and the company aims to raise ₹72.17 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
