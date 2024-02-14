Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO receives phenomenal response on the second day, subscribed 101.42 times; GMP drops
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.42 times on day 2; retail portion subscribed 90.28 times, NII portion subscribed 252.20 times, QIB portion subscribed 8.52 times, and employee portion subscribed 78.93 times.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO received blockbuster response from non institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors on the second day of subscription. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO was booked 101.42 times on day 2.
