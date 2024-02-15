Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO sees stellar demand on day 3, issue booked over 298 times so far; check latest GMP
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO has a price band of ₹141 to ₹151 per share, with a lot size of 99 shares. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 13, and will close today (Thursday, February 15).
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO continued to receive stellar responses from its investors on the third day as well. At 17:00 IST, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status was 298.81 times, as per BSE data.
