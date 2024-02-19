Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what Vibhor Steel IPO GMP signals ahead of listing
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 13, and closed on Thursday, February 15. Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO share allotment was finalised over the weekend. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO is expected to have a strong listing, with a grey market premium of +140.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, February 20. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment was finalised Saturday, February 17. Vibhor Steel IPO allotment process began on Friday, February 16. On day 3, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status was 298.86 times. The Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO garnered a overwhelming response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII) all through the three days. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 13, and closed on Thursday, February 15.
