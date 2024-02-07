Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO announces price band at ₹141-151 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO price band set at ₹141-151 apiece, opening on February 13 and closing on February 15.
Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹141 to ₹151 apiece. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, February 13, and close on Thursday, February 15. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO lot size consists of 99 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 99 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 14.10 times the face value and the cap price is 15.10 times the face value of ₹10. The price to earning ratio at the floor price is 9.49 times and at the cap price is 15.10 times the face value.
