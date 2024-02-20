Vibhor Steel Tubes share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock lists with 181.5% premium at ₹425 on NSE
Vibhor Steel Tubes share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Vibhor Steel Tubes share price opened at ₹425 per share, 181.5% higher than the issue price of ₹151. On BSE, Vibhor Steel Tubes share price today opened at ₹421 apiece, up 178.81% than the issue price.
