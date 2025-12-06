Vidya Wires IPO allotment likely on Monday: Latest GMP and step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Vidya Wires IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vidya Wires attracted strong investor interest, and attention now turns to the Vidya Wires IPO allotment date, which is expected on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The IPO remained open for subscription from December 3 to December 5. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, with successful bidders set to receive their shares on Tuesday, December 9. Refunds for applicants who do not receive an allotment will also be processed the same day.

Vidya Wires is scheduled to make its market debut on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Investors can check the Vidya Wires IPO allotment status online via the NSE and BSE websites, as well as the portal of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India, which is handling the allotment process.

To check Vidya Wires IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Vidya Wires’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Vidya Wires IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime India Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘Vidya Wires’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/Client ID No, account no, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Vidya Wires IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is decent but declining, as Vidya Wires's grey market premium (GMP) fell to ₹3 on December 6. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹55, a premium of 5.77% from IPO price of ₹52.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vidya Wires IPO subscription status The IPO closed with a strong overall subscription of 28.53x on Day 3. Within the segments, the retail quota was subscribed 29.98x, the NII category saw 55.94x bids, and the QIB portion drew 5.45x subscription.

In total, the company received 115.23 crore bids against 4.03 crore shares available in the issue.

Subscription traction picked up through the week, after coming in at 0.51x on Day 1 and 1.39x on Day 2.

Vidya Wires IPO: Key Details The ₹300.01 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares amounting to ₹274.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares worth ₹26.01 crore.

The price band for the Vidya Wires IPO is set between ₹48 and ₹52 per equity share. The IPO lot size is fixed at 200 shares, and for retail investors, the minimum investment is one lot. At the upper end of the price band, ₹52, the minimum required investment stands at ₹14,976.

Vidya Wires plans to deploy the net proceeds for capital expenditure to establish new projects in its subsidiary ALCU, repayment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar for the issue.

Vidya Wires is one of India’s largest manufacturers of winding and conductivity solutions used in critical industrial applications. Its portfolio includes precision-engineered products such as enamelled wires, specialised winding wires, copper busbars, bare copper conductors, enamelled copper rectangular strips, paper-insulated copper conductors, PV ribbons, and aluminium paper-covered strips.