Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Apply or not?

Vidya Wires IPO has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today (Wednesday, December 3). The issue will remain available until Friday, December 5. The company has priced the IPO in the range of ₹48 to ₹52 per share, with each share carrying a face value of Re 1.
Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: The grey market premium (GMP) for Vidya Wires IPO is currently ₹6. Based on the upper price band and this GMP, the stock is expected to list at around ₹58 per share — about 11.54% above the issue price of ₹52.
Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Vidya Wires IPO is all set to open for subscription today, December 3.
