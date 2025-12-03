Mint Market
Vidya Wires IPO is all set to open for subscription on Wednesday, December 3. The mainboard IPO will remain open for bidding till Friday, December 5.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated3 Dec 2025, 09:58:15 AM IST
Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Apply or not?
Vidya Wires IPO has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today (Wednesday, December 3). The issue will remain available until Friday, December 5. The company has priced the IPO in the range of 48 to 52 per share, with each share carrying a face value of Re 1.

Follow updates here:
3 Dec 2025, 09:58:14 AM IST

Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Vidya Wires GMP today

Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: The grey market premium (GMP) for Vidya Wires IPO is currently 6. Based on the upper price band and this GMP, the stock is expected to list at around 58 per share — about 11.54% above the issue price of 52.

3 Dec 2025, 09:55:09 AM IST

Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue to open today

Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 LIVE: Vidya Wires IPO is all set to open for subscription today, December 3.

3 Dec 2025, 09:54:57 AM IST

