Vidya Wires IPO Day 3: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates - Should you apply?

Vidya Wires IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vidya Wires Solutions opened for public subscription on Wednesday, December 3, and will conclude today, December 5. The ₹300.01 crore issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares aggregating to ₹274.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares aggregating to ₹26.01 crore.

The price band for the Vidya Wires IPO has been set between ₹48 and ₹52 per equity share.

The basis of allotment for the Vidya Wires IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8. Successful applicants are likely to receive the shares on Tuesday, December 9, while refunds for those who do not receive an allotment will also be processed on the same day.

Vidya Wires is scheduled to list its shares on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Vidya Wires intends to use the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure needs for establishing new projects in subsidiary ALCU, payment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

Separately, the company announced on December 2 that it had secured ₹90 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch. The issue has garnered investor attention, with Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), Bank of India MF, LIC MF, Maybank Securities, MAIQ Growth Scheme and Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow Series 2 participating.

Of the total net offer, 50% is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 35% is earmarked for retail investors. The remaining 15% has been reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The IPO lot size is set at 200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is 1 lot. At the upper end of the price band, ₹52, the minimum investment required amounts to ₹14,976.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is strong, as Vidya Wires's grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹5.5 on December 5. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹57.5, a premium of 10.58% from IPO price of ₹52.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vidya Wires IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 8.94x by end of Day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 12.45x, and NII portion was booked 10.80x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.39x bids.

The company has received bids for 36.09 crore shares against 4.03 crore shares on offer.

Vidya Wires: Should you apply? Angel One has assigned a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’ rating to the Vidya Wires IPO, noting that the valuation remains attractive relative to peers and supported by strong sectoral demand. The brokerage highlighted that the company’s long operational track record, established client base and exposure to fast-growing sectors such as EVs, renewables and electrical infrastructure strengthen its long-term investment appeal.

Adding further perspective on the company’s fundamentals, Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Vidya Wires is a 40-year-old profitable copper conductor manufacturer supplying ABB, Siemens, and Crompton. FY25 PAT grew 59%, ROE stands at 25%, and valuation at 23x PE is reasonable. It is well placed to benefit from EV, renewable energy, and electrical infrastructure growth. Risks include commodity price volatility and working capital intensity, but fundamentals remain strong."

About Vidya Wires Vidya Wires ranks among India’s largest producers of winding and conductivity solutions for critical industrial applications.

The company manufactures a wide range of precision-engineered products, including enamelled wires, specialised winding wires, copper busbars, bare copper conductors, enamelled copper rectangular strips, paper-insulated copper conductors, PV ribbons and aluminium paper-covered strips.

These products are integral to essential sectors such as energy generation and transmission, electric motors, electrical systems, clean energy infrastructure, electric mobility and railway networks.

Vidya Wires IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.