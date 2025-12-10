Vidya Wires IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut at modest premium on Dalal Street

Vidya Wires IPO Listing: The equity shares of copper and aluminum wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Vidya Wires IPO listing date is today, 10 December 2025.

The public issue was open for bidding from December 3 to 5, and the IPO allotment date was December 8. Vidya Wires IPO listing date is today, December 10, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the equity shares of VIDYA WIRES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Vidya Wires IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) remain muted.

Here’s what Vidya Wires IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals:

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today Vidya Wires shares are commanding a modest premium in the grey market today. Market experts said that Vidya Wires IPO GMP today is ₹3.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Vidya Wires shares are trading higher by ₹3.5 apiece than their issue price.

Vidya Wires IPO Listing Price Vidya Wires IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price would be ₹55.5 per share, which is at a premium of nearly 7% to the IPO price of ₹52 per share.

Analysts also expect Vidya Wires shares to list with a modest premium in the Indian stock market today.

“Vidya Wires is set to enter the market at a time when demand for transmission-line infrastructure remains strong. The backdrop appears supportive, with copper prices stabilising and raw-material volatility easing compared to last year. This environment could offer improved margin clarity for the business, though execution will remain a key factor. Timely delivery, cost control and order fulfilment will be closely followed after listing,” said Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

With infrastructure and power-sector capex continuing at a healthy clip, the focus will be on whether Vidya Wires can maintain both growth and operational discipline through the next phase, he added.

The company manufactures overhead conductors and ground wires, products that are closely aligned with the ongoing push to expand and upgrade the power grid. Revenue has grown at a steady pace over the last few years, with recent financials indicating a sales CAGR in the range of 12–15%, supported by project activity in the power sector.

Vidya Wires IPO Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, and closed on Friday, December 5. The IPO allotment date was Monday, December 8, and Vidya Wires IPO listing date is Wednesday, December 10. Vidya Wires shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Vidya Wires IPO price band is set at ₹48 to ₹52 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹300.01 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.27 crore equity shares worth ₹274 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 50 lakh shares accounting to ₹26.01 crore.

Vidya Wires IPO has been subscribed by 26.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 27.86 times in the Retail individual investors category, and 51.98 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 5.12 times.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Vidya Wires IPO registrar.