Vidya Wires IPO to open on December 3: Price band set at ₹48–52; check lot size, issue details & more

Vidya Wires to launch IPO: Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of winding and conductivity products, is set to launch its ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO), with the issue opening for subscription on December 3. The company has fixed a price band of ₹48 to ₹52 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. The issue will remain open until December 5.

Vidya Wires will be the third IPO to hit the mainboard on the same day (December 5), following the public issues of Meesho and Aequs.

Vidya Wires IPO details Vidya Wires plans to raise ₹300 crore through its upcoming IPO, comprising a fresh equity issue of ₹274 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹26 crore. In the OFS portion, promoter shareholders Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi will offload 50.01 lakh shares.

The anchor investor bidding window will open a day earlier on Tuesday, December 2.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure for setting up its new ALCO unit, repay outstanding debt, and meet general corporate purposes.

Each lot will consist of 288 shares, with investors allowed to bid in multiples thereof. In line with SEBI regulations, the company has earmarked 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail individual investors (RIIs).

The IPO will be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with allotment and listing expected by Wednesday, December 10, following allotment finalisation on December 8 and refund initiation on December 9.

The issue is being managed by Pantomath Capital and IDBI Capital, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.

About Vidya Wires Vidya Wires is one of the largest manufacturers of winding and conductivity products catering to a wide range of critical industries and applications. Its portfolio includes precision-engineered wires, paper-insulated copper conductors, enamelled copper rectangular strips, copper busbars, bare copper conductors, PV ribbon, aluminium paper-covered strips, and specialised winding wires. These products are used across essential applications such as electrical systems, electric motors, power generation and transmission, clean energy systems, electric mobility and railways.

The company is a pre-approved supplier to Power Grid Corporation of India and holds UL approval, enabling it to export enamelled copper and aluminium wire to the United States.

More than 80% of Vidya Wires’ revenues come from three core sectors, underscoring its strong industry linkage. In FY25, the company recorded operating revenue of ₹1,295 crore, with the power and transmission segment contributing 48.06%, followed by electrical at 28.58% and general engineering at 10.20%.

Vidya Wires ranks among the top five manufacturers in India’s winding and conductivity products space, competing with listed peers such as Precision Wires India, Ram Ratna Wires and Apar Industries.

For the June 2025 quarter, the company reported a PAT of ₹12 crore on revenue of ₹411.7 crore. For the full year 2025, PAT rose 59% to ₹40.9 crore, while revenue increased 25.3% to ₹1,486.4 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company commands a valuation of over ₹1,100 crore.