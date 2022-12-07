Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files for US IPO

The unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, is being advised by banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley, according to an F-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares will trade under the symbol VFS on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. There were no details provided on the size of the fundraising or a possible listing date.