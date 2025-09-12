Subscribe

Vigor Plast India IPO listing: Shares debut at 5% premium at ₹85 on NSE SME, extend gains

Vigor Plast India IPO listing: Vigor Plast India, which produces CPVC and UPVC pipes, listed its IPO at 85, experiencing a 4.94% increase. The offering attracted significant interest, closing at 3.88 times subscription.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Sep 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Vigor Plast India IPO listing: Shares of Vigor Plast India listed at 85 on the NSE SME platform on Friday, September 12, a premium of 4.94% as against its initial public offering (IPO) price of 81 apiece.

Soon after listing, Vigor Plast India shares extended gains to the day's high of 89, translating into a nearly 10% upside over the issue price.

Vigor Plast India IPO

The IPO of Vigor Plast India had seen a decent demand during the bidding period, closing with 3.88 times subscription. The retail portion was booked 2.49 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 7.03 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw 3.94 times bids.

Vigor Plast IPO, worth 25.10 crore, was a combination of fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares aggregating to 20.24 crore and an offer for sale of 0.06 crore shares amounting to 4.86 crore.

The shares of Vigot Plast India were sold in the range of 77 to 81 per share, having a lot size of 1,600 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of lots, requiring an investment of 2,59,200.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the share sale for repayment of certain borrowings availed, funding capex towards development and construction of new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and general corporate purposes.

Vigor Plast India is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of CPVC and UPVC pipes and fittings. Its products find usage in various applications, including plumbing, sewage, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company has established five warehouses in Gujarat, located in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Dholka.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
