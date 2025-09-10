Subscribe

Vigor Plast IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

Vigor Plast India's IPO, which concluded with nearly 4 times subscription, aimed to raise 20.24 crore through fresh shares. The allotment is expected on September 10, with shares credited to accounts on September 11 and listing on NSE SME on September 12.

Nishant Kumar
Published10 Sep 2025, 11:51 AM IST
SME IPO Vigor Plast saw a decent subscription of about 4 times. (an AI-generated image)
Vigor Plast IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of CPVC and UPVC pipes and fittings manufacturer Vigor Plast India concluded with decent subscription. The NSE SME IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 4, and concluded on Tuesday, September 9, with an overall subscription of nearly 4 times.

The SME IPO, with a price band of 77 to 81 per share was a combination of fresh issue of 24,99,200 shares and offer for sale of 6,00,000 shares. The company aimed to raise 20.24 crore from the fresh issue of shares which it will utilise for the repayment of certain borrowings, to fund capital expenditure towards the development and construction of new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and for general corporate purposes.

Vigor Plast is expected to finalise share allotment on Wednesday, September 10. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, September 11. Those who bet on the IPO but fail to get the allotment may get the refunds on Thursday.

The stock is expected to be listed on the NSE SME on Friday, September 12.

Vigor Plast India produces polyvinyl chloride (PVC), unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC), and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes, fittings, and related products.

Its revenue from operations in FY23 was 37.3 crore, which rose to 42.5 crore in FY24 and to 45.6 crore in FY25. Profit for FY23 stood at 29.87 lakh, rising to 2.93 crore in FY24 and to 5.15 crore in FY25.

How to check Vigor Plast IPO share allotment status?

Investors can check Vigor Plast IPO share allotment status on the NSE or on the website of the issue's registrar. Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

Vigor Plast IPO share allotment status on NSE

Step 1: Visit NSE IPO allotment page by clicking the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Vigor Plast IPO’ from the "Select Symbol" dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Vigor Plast IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vigor Plast IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Choose ‘Vigor Plast IPO’ in the "Select IPO" dropdown menu

Step 3: Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Submit

Your Vigor Plast IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vigor Plast IPO GMP

The last grey market premium (GMP) of Vigor Plast was nil. This indicates shares of Vigor Plast could be listed at par with the issue price.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

