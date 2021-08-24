Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Vijaya Diagnostic IPO to open on 1 Sep

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO to open on 1 Sep

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead managers to the issue. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

Kedaara Capital backed Vijaya Diagnostic Center Ltd's initial public offering will open on 1 September and close on 3 September. 

Kedaara Capital backed Vijaya Diagnostic Center Ltd's initial public offering will open on 1 September and close on 3 September. 

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

An OFS comprises upto 5.1 million shares by Dr S Surenranath Reddy,  upto 29.49 million shares by Karakoram Ltd, 1.10 million shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

For fiscal year 2021, the company posted a revenue of 376.75 crore versus 338.82 crore a year ago. net profit for the year stood at 84.91 crore against 62.51 crore last year.

The firms bank balances are at Rs200.11 crore which are significantly higher than the debt outstanding of 4.47 crore as of March 2021.

It is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chain by revenue for fiscal year 2020. It offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to our customers through our extensive operational network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centers and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

The firm offer a comprehensive range of approximately 740 routine and 870 specialized pathology tests and approximately 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests that cover a range of specialties and disciplines, as of March 2021.

