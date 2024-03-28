Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec IPO continues to see strong demand from retail, NIIs on day 2; check GMP, other details
TAC Infosec IPO, priced between ₹100 to ₹106 per share, saw strong subscription with GMP at +103. The company's founders and key investors hold significant stakes, with positive expectations for the listing price.
The TAC Infosec IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 27, will close on Tuesday, April 2. The price band for the issue is ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a face value of ₹10. 1,200 equity shares make up the lot size for the IPO; investors may bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares.
