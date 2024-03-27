Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec IPO fully subscribed on day 1; check latest GMP, subscription status, other key details
TAC Infosec IPO, valued at about ₹29.99 crore, has received bids for 63,09,600 shares against 18,81,600 shares on offer. The IPO has a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares.
The TAC Infosec IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, March 27) and will close on Tuesday, April 2. The issue's price band has been set in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 apiece of the face value of ₹10 each. The IPO's lot size comprises 1,200 equity shares, where investors can place a bid for a minimum 1,200 equity shares and also in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter.
