Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec IPO oversubscribed on day 3 on robust retail interest; check GMP, subscription status
TAC Infosec IPO valued at ₹29.99 crore has a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share. The company aims to invest in product development, acquire TAC Security Inc, and pursue general commercial objectives. The GMP for TAC Infosec shares is +125.
The TAC Infosec IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 27, will end on Tuesday, April 2. The lot size for the IPO is 1,200 equity shares; buyers may bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares. The price band for the issue is ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a face value of ₹10.
