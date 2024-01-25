Vijay Kedia backed TAC Security files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with NSE Emerge
TAC Security files Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for IPO. TAC Security plans to list shares on NSE Emerge platform through IPO.
TAC Infosec Limited, known as TAC Security, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The company's shares are proposed to be listed on NSE Emerge platform.
